Fly Now, Pay Later

Travel now and spread the cost of your flight over monthly installments.

Anytime
Payback months
  • Cheap tickets
  • Pay monthly
  • 24/7 service
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image
airline image

How it works

1. Search a flight

Search a flight

Simply search for a flight ticket and select the amount of months to pay back.
2. Fill in details

Fill in your details

Select your preferred flight, fill in your personal details and receive your boarding pass directly.
3. Pay each month

Pay each month

You will get a reminder each month to pay the monthly costs. Easy as that.

Discover the possibilities

People love our payment plans

foto

Finally a booking website that’s easy to use and looks pretty! I managed to book a flight in under 45 seconds on my phone, because theres no upfront payment needed. Pretty cool. I’m flying to Madrid for 16 euros per month!

Colin,London
foto

I wanted to surprise my girlfriend with a trip to New York this month, but simply couldn’t pay for it. Flymble made my day! I found the exact same ticket, which was actually cheaper than I found before. A round-way ticket for 42 euros per month!

Sarah,Birmingham
foto

My plan was to travel to Jakarta this summer, but didn’t have the money available to cover the whole sum up front. So I had no other option than save and wait. But luckily I came across Flymble.com. It gave me the opportunity to book in advance, when prices are low, by making monthly payments. I have booked my flight for 47 euros per month!

Holly,Manchester
foto

I never knew this concept existed! How easy is that, to simply spread the cost of your ticket over monthly terms. In addition, booking took me only 1 minute, and I received my ticket in my inbox without any upfront payment… simply awesome. Just like I pay monthly for my phone, why not for my flight ticket? Would be nice to have an explanation vid or something though, I always prefer a small vid over text.

Laura,London
foto

I booked with RyanAir last year because I was able to fly to London for only 12 euros. Although the flight was fine, I still have cramp in my legs… I’m using Flymble from now on! I found a flight with KLM, for the same price - per month! Same low cost and flexibility, much better flight. No more cramps!

Alvin,Glasgow
foto

Finally a booking website that’s easy to use and looks pretty! I managed to book a flight in under 45 seconds on my phone, because theres no upfront payment needed. Pretty cool. I’m flying to Madrid for 16 euros per month!

Colin,London
foto

I wanted to surprise my girlfriend with a trip to New York this month, but simply couldn’t pay for it. Flymble made my day! I found the exact same ticket, which was actually cheaper than I found before. A round-way ticket for 42 euros per month!

Sarah,Birmingham
foto

My plan was to travel to Jakarta this summer, but didn’t have the money available to cover the whole sum up front. So I had no other option than save and wait. But luckily I came across Flymble.com. It gave me the opportunity to book in advance, when prices are low, by making monthly payments. I have booked my flight for 47 euros per month!

Holly,Manchester
foto

I never knew this concept existed! How easy is that, to simply spread the cost of your ticket over monthly terms. In addition, booking took me only 1 minute, and I received my ticket in my inbox without any upfront payment… simply awesome. Just like I pay monthly for my phone, why not for my flight ticket? Would be nice to have an explanation vid or something though, I always prefer a small vid over text.

Laura,London
Share your own#flymblestory on Twitter

Why choose Flymble

support

24/7 support

24/7 support on chat, phone and email in 13 languages with a rating of “Excellent on Trustpilot!Learn more
support

Kiwi guarantee

Protects you from flight cancellations, delays and rescheduling. We’ll offer you an alternative flight to your destination or refund the affected part of your journeyLearn more
support

Easy payments

Book a flight in under 90 seconds without having to leave our website. The process is fully integrated and the credit check just takes seconds.Learn more

About

Press

Get in Touch

Partnered with

partners image

Payments

payments image

Need assistance? Call:

07925717068

Flymble Travel Limited is an appointed representative of Fly Now Pay Later Limited. Fly Now Pay Later acts as a credit intermediary and not a lender, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under registration number 778540.

Flymble.com is a registered trademark under Flymble Travel LTD

Flymble Travel LTD is a subsidiary of Vliegwel BV

Crafted withby